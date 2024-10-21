Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty edges higher after new project at Thane records bookings of Rs 1,348 crore

Oberoi Realty edges higher after new project at Thane records bookings of Rs 1,348 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Oberoi Realty jumped 4.18% to Rs 2011.80 after the company said that its integrated development Oberoi Garden City Thane has recorded gross booking value of nearly Rs 1,348 crore in the first week of its launch.

The project is spread over an area of approximately 75 acres. The first phase of the development would consist of 5 residential towers with expansive gardens. The home would comprise of 3-bedroom and 3-bedroom-plus-studio apartments starting from 1475 square feet and will rise over 65 stories.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty, said: "We are thrilled by the tremendous response to the launch of our latest project at Oberoi Garden City Thane.

 

This project epitomizes our vision of delivering a holistic, luxurious living experience and we believe it will set a new benchmark for luxury in Thane."

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure projects.

The real estate developers consolidated net profit surged 81.73% to Rs 584.51 crore on 54.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1405.16 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PM Modi

PM Modi lauds bravery, sacrifice of police on Police Commemoration Day

oil refinery, crude oil, oil

MRPL stock slumps 5% after co disappoints investors with weak Q2 show

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 81,350, Nifty down at 24,850; Auto gains

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Amber Enterprises soars 14% ahead of Q2 results; zooms 106% in 7 months

Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni to Ruturaj: CSK's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon