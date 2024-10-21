Oberoi Realty edges higher after new project at Thane records bookings of Rs 1,348 crore

Oberoi Realty jumped 4.18% to Rs 2011.80 after the company said that its integrated development Oberoi Garden City Thane has recorded gross booking value of nearly Rs 1,348 crore in the first week of its launch.
The project is spread over an area of approximately 75 acres. The first phase of the development would consist of 5 residential towers with expansive gardens. The home would comprise of 3-bedroom and 3-bedroom-plus-studio apartments starting from 1475 square feet and will rise over 65 stories.
Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty, said: "We are thrilled by the tremendous response to the launch of our latest project at Oberoi Garden City Thane.
This project epitomizes our vision of delivering a holistic, luxurious living experience and we believe it will set a new benchmark for luxury in Thane."
Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure projects.
The real estate developers consolidated net profit surged 81.73% to Rs 584.51 crore on 54.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1405.16 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
