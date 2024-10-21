Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 94.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 347.70 croreNet profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 94.67% to Rs 135.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 347.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 294.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales347.70294.70 18 OPM %35.0623.41 -PBDT185.50101.30 83 PBT177.3093.30 90 NP135.1069.40 95
