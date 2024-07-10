Business Standard
Tips Industries Ltd spurts 4.67%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.1, up 4.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.43% in last one year as compared to a 24.89% gain in NIFTY and a 6.97% gain in the Nifty Media index.
Tips Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.1, up 4.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24276.9. The Sensex is at 79827.26, down 0.65%. Tips Industries Ltd has added around 7.37% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2047.25, down 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 48.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

