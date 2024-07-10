Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indices pare some losses; Media shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The key domestic indices pared some losses and traded with moderate losses in the early- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,250 mark after hitting day's low of 24,141.80 in morning trade. Media shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.
At 12:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 604.68 points or 0.75% to 79,750.88. The Nifty 50 index declined 172.65 points or 0.71% to 24,260.55.
The broader market underperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.73% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tumbled 0.94%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,074 shares rose and 2,727 shares fell. A total of 120 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.50% to 14.64. The Nifty 25 July 2024 futures were trading at 24,298.55, at a premium of 38 points as compared with the spot at 24,260.55.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 July 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 32.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 49.8 lakh contracts were seen at 24,000 strike price.

More From This Section

GE Power edges higher securing product supply contract from Mangalore Refinery

GE Power edges higher securing product supply contract from Mangalore Refinery

Havells India to expand cable manufacturing capacity in Alwar

Havells India to expand cable manufacturing capacity in Alwar

KIMS gains after inking pact to acquire 100% stake in Chalasani Hospitals

KIMS gains after inking pact to acquire 100% stake in Chalasani Hospitals

Rajesh Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rajesh Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50000 crore milestone under PLI Scheme

Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50000 crore milestone under PLI Scheme

Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Mediaindex slipped 1.66% to 2,013.25. The index rose 0.70% in the past trading session.
Saregama India (down 3.43%), Nazara Technologies (down 2.96%), TV18 Broadcast (down 2.23%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.13%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 2%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.64%), Sun TV Network (down 1.36%), Dish TV India (down 0.98%), PVR Inox (down 0.96%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) added 2.24% after the company executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% equity stake of Chalasani Hospitals Private for total consideration of Rs 75 crore.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 0.22%. The company said that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) for development, operation and maintenance of Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

zomato 16 birthday

Zomato celebrates '16th janamdin' with unique ad, Paytm CEO joins the party

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

SC to consider listing of Thackeray group's plea against CM Shinde, MLAs

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 550 pts; Nifty below 24,300 amid broad-based selling

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 2L ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Unnao bus accident, Rs 50K to injured

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of negligence after 18 killed in Unnao accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon