Titagarh Rail slips as Q3 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 69 crore

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems (TSRL) fell 5.54% to Rs 803 after the company's standalone net profit dropped 8.12% to Rs 68.94 crore on 5.5% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 902.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 95.10 crore, down by 5% from Rs 95.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total expense declined 5% year on year to Rs 95.10 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 697.99 crore (down 5.51% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 21.80 crore (up 44.66% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the passenger rail system was at Rs 49.39 crore (down 51.06% YoY), while the freight rail system stood at Rs 852.79 crore (down 0.11% YoY) during the period under review.

On a 9-month basis, the companys net profit increased 5.56% to Rs 225.37 crore on 2.19% rises in revenue from operations to Rs 2,862.18 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is the largest private sector manufacturer of wagons and an established player in passenger coaches.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

