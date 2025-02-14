Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions slides as Q3 PAT tumble 57% QoQ to Rs 248 cr

KNR Constructions slides as Q3 PAT tumble 57% QoQ to Rs 248 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

KNR Constructions declined 2.40% to Rs 253.90 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 57.19% to Rs 248.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 580.03 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 48.30% to Rs 469.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 907.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 310.80 crore in the December quarter, down 53.62% from Rs 670.17 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA slipped 70.61% year on year to Rs 255.59 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 30.1% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 22.7% registered in Q2 FY25.

 

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 82.98% while revenue from operations declined 14.85% in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. PBT zoomed 89.58% YoY.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 76,350 after US tariffs take shape; FMCG surges near 1%

Baidu, Baidu Technology Park

Baidu to make latest Ernie AI model open-source as competition heats up

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

USAID may have played a role in 2020 US polls, 2024 Indian elections: Trump

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

This Smallcap stock tanks 6%, hit 52-week low on February 14; details here

National Stadium, Karachi in Pakistan

CT: Security concern at Karachi Stadium? Man nabbed with fake accreditation

As of 31 December 2024, KNR Construction recorded an order book of Rs 3,888.4 crore, out of which Rs 397.20 crore is from other road projects, Rs 991.90 crore is from the irrigation sector, and Rs 1101.0 crore is from the pipeline sector.

KNR Constructions is a multidomain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high-value projects across segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Banking stocks edge higher

Banking stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

Godfrey Phillips rallies after Q3 PAT rises 49% YoY to Rs 316 cr

Godfrey Phillips rallies after Q3 PAT rises 49% YoY to Rs 316 cr

Concord Biotech Ltd Slips 10.64%

Concord Biotech Ltd Slips 10.64%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon