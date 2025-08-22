Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Titagarh Rail Systems receives LoI from GRSE

Titagarh Rail Systems receives LoI from GRSE

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

For construction of two research vessels

Titagarh Rail Systems has secured a letter of intent from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for Ship Construction of 02 (two) Vessels. The Vessels will be built for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers intended for use by Geological Survey of India. The Ships are research vessels for use in Coastal Exploration. The main activities of the vessels shall include:

Offshore geological mapping
Mineral Exploration, including dredging
Ocean Environment monitoring and research
Shipboard data processing and sample analyses in modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories

The order is valued at Rs 445 crore, plus Rs 22.25 crore towards GST, aggregating to a total order value of Rs 467.25 crore. The vessels will be built under the classification regulations of Indian Register of Shipping.

 

GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening; Powell's speech at Jackson Hole remains in focus

Wall Street Slips as Investors Await Powell's Jackson Hole Speech, Global Markets Mixed

Premier Energies launches next-gen G12R 620 W DCR solar modules

Stocks in Focus: GMR Airports, Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta, Hikal

RBI seeks public feedback on 4% inflation targeting regime

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

