Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies launches next-gen G12R 620 W DCR solar modules

Premier Energies launches next-gen G12R 620 W DCR solar modules

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Premier Energies announced the launch of its next-generation 620 W DCR solar modules using G12R TOPCon technology among the highest-output, large-format panels now available in India. With the introduction of TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) architecture, the G12R 620 W module delivers exceptional power density, an improved temperature coefficient, and stronger low-light performance. The rectangular G12R N type cell format unlocks higher string power and BOS optimization, making it ideal for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop projects.

Key Features of 620 W G12R TOPCon Modules

High Output: Maximizes energy yield, especially in space-constrained rooftops and high-capacity ground mounts. TOPCon Efficiency: Next-gen cell architecture for superior conversion efficiency vs. conventional PERC. Rectangular G12R Format: Optimized aspect ratio for better layout, higher string power, and reduced system cost. Enhanced Durability: Built for India's climatic stresses heat, humidity, dust, and wind loads. Lower LCOE: Greater power density and robust field performance reduce lifetime energy cost.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stocks in Focus: GMR Airports, Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta, Hikal

Stocks in Focus: GMR Airports, Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta, Hikal

RBI seeks public feedback on 4% inflation targeting regime

RBI seeks public feedback on 4% inflation targeting regime

SEBI may launch platform for pre-IPO trading

SEBI may launch platform for pre-IPO trading

GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening; Powell's speech at Jackson Hole remains in focus

GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening; Powell's speech at Jackson Hole remains in focus

New Era Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

New Era Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon