Titan Company Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Titan Company Ltd rose 2.55% today to trade at Rs 4215.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.62% to quote at 61885.4. The index is up 3.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 1.34% and PG Electroplast Ltd added 0.5% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 5.28 % over last one year compared to the 8.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Titan Company Ltd has added 11.97% over last one month compared to 3.36% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8570 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27946 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4264.8 on 07 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2947.55 on 07 Apr 2025.
