DEE Development Engineers appoints Brham Prakash Yadav as CFO

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

With effect from January 2026

DEE Development Engineers has appointed Brham Prakash Yadav as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2026. Yadav is a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant with over 30 years of extensive experience in finance and operations within large, multi-plant manufacturing organizations. He possesses a strong track record in governance, capital allocation, and performance enhancement in listed company environments.

Most recently, Yadav served as Chief Financial Officer and Board member at Munjal Auto Industries, a publicly listed automotive components manufacturer with revenues exceeding Rs 1,800 crore. There, he oversaw finance, treasury, taxation, internal controls, and investor relations across multiple manufacturing sites. His prior roles include leadership of finance functions at prominent engineering and auto-component companies, where he spearheaded initiatives in financial planning and analysis, working capital optimization, internal financial controls, and regulatory compliance.

 

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

