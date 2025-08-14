Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 1.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.06% to Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of Titan Securities declined 1.42% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.06% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.961.55 -38 OPM %6.2516.77 -PBDT0.050.26 -81 PBT0.050.26 -81 NP2.782.82 -1
