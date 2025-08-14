Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 2.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.02% to Rs 233.65 croreNet profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 2.78% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 233.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 231.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales233.65231.29 1 OPM %2.021.89 -PBDT2.362.40 -2 PBT2.182.21 -1 NP1.481.44 3
