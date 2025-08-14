Simran Farms consolidated net profit declines 91.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 204.94 croreNet profit of Simran Farms declined 91.40% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 204.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales204.94176.41 16 OPM %0.816.98 -PBDT1.4712.70 -88 PBT1.0412.24 -92 NP0.758.72 -91
