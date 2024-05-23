Business Standard
Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 4.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 6528.58 crore
Net profit of Torrent Power declined 4.19% to Rs 430.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 449.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 6528.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6037.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.42% to Rs 1833.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2117.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 27183.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25694.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6528.586037.87 8 27183.2125694.12 6 OPM %16.9918.06 -16.7718.52 - PBDT972.33997.06 -2 3960.104322.32 -8 PBT617.31668.24 -8 2582.603041.36 -15 NP430.24449.07 -4 1833.232117.43 -13
First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

