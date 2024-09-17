Business Standard
Torrent Power gains on inking MoU with Gujarat Govt

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Torrent Power rose 1.88% to Rs 1,813.70 after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for execution of 5 GW solar, wind or solar-wind hybrid project at Dwarka District in Gujarat.
Torrent Power is a private sector integrated power utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 87.96% to Rs 972.24 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 517.27 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 23.28% year on year to Rs 9,033.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

