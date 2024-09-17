Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10005 shares Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10005 shares. The stock rose 6.49% to Rs.373.55. Volumes stood at 3846 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36083 shares. The stock increased 5.04% to Rs.557.10. Volumes stood at 37931 shares in the last session.

Tata Motors Ltd registered volume of 48.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.31 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.08% to Rs.967.60. Volumes stood at 5.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd saw volume of 31611 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7002 shares. The stock increased 4.78% to Rs.1,139.00. Volumes stood at 14174 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd recorded volume of 66536 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18342 shares. The stock gained 1.81% to Rs.1,812.45. Volumes stood at 19649 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News