Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10005 shares
Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10005 shares. The stock rose 6.49% to Rs.373.55. Volumes stood at 3846 shares in the last session.
 
Indraprastha Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36083 shares. The stock increased 5.04% to Rs.557.10. Volumes stood at 37931 shares in the last session.
Tata Motors Ltd registered volume of 48.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.31 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.08% to Rs.967.60. Volumes stood at 5.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd saw volume of 31611 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7002 shares. The stock increased 4.78% to Rs.1,139.00. Volumes stood at 14174 shares in the last session.
Torrent Power Ltd recorded volume of 66536 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18342 shares. The stock gained 1.81% to Rs.1,812.45. Volumes stood at 19649 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Granules, GCPL, RECL among 4 F&O stocks with bearish bets; more pain likely

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty steady near record highs; Financials, FMCG, IT mildly ahead

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's replacement to be announced at 12 noon today, says AAP

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

P N Gadgil Jewellers make strong debut; should investors book profit?

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Here's why Tarmat shares were locked in 5% upper limit on Sept 17; details

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon