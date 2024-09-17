Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airtel Digital TV offers Amazon Prime benefits to customers

Airtel Digital TV offers Amazon Prime benefits to customers

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Airtel Digital TV has joined hands with Amazon Prime to offer live TV and Prime Lite benefits as part of its new Ultimate and Amazon Prime Lite plan. Subscribers of the plan can enjoy unparalleled entertainment from Prime Video on 2 devices in HD quality, in addition to enjoying linear TV channels. Prime Lite subscription also includes other Prime benefits like free unlimited same-day delivery on over 10 Lakh products and next-day delivery on 40 Lakh+ products on Amazon, early access to sale events & Lightning Deals and 5% cashback on purchases on Amazon.in with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty steady near record highs; Media, Metal, PSB, Auto drag

Atishi marlena, Atishi

LIVE news: Atishi will succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister, says AAP

Android 15

Google could enable notification syncing across Android devices: Report

iOS 18

iOS 18: Passwords to home screen customisations, check new iPhone features

Premiumforeign brands

Harley-Davidson to Ford, foreign brands return to India with new script

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon