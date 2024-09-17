Airtel Digital TV offers Amazon Prime benefits to customers

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Airtel Digital TV has joined hands with Amazon Prime to offer live TV and Prime Lite benefits as part of its new Ultimate and Amazon Prime Lite plan. Subscribers of the plan can enjoy unparalleled entertainment from Prime Video on 2 devices in HD quality, in addition to enjoying linear TV channels. Prime Lite subscription also includes other Prime benefits like free unlimited same-day delivery on over 10 Lakh products and next-day delivery on 40 Lakh+ products on Amazon, early access to sale events & Lightning Deals and 5% cashback on purchases on Amazon.in with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.