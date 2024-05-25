Business Standard
Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 80.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 51.93% to Rs 300.43 crore
Net profit of Toyota Financial Services India declined 80.89% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.93% to Rs 300.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 197.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.89% to Rs 54.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 1046.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 737.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales300.43197.74 52 1046.00737.08 42 OPM %69.9775.79 -71.8379.23 - PBDT13.0042.62 -69 98.08192.24 -49 PBT7.5335.96 -79 75.04165.02 -55 NP5.1226.79 -81 54.69123.98 -56
First Published: May 25 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

