Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 182.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 109.52% to Rs 35.01 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 16.23% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.94% to Rs 107.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 182.93% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 109.52% to Rs 35.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.35.0116.71107.0785.706.266.165.196.631.860.945.055.211.580.673.964.141.160.412.533.02