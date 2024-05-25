Business Standard
Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 182.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 109.52% to Rs 35.01 crore
Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 182.93% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 109.52% to Rs 35.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.23% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.94% to Rs 107.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.0116.71 110 107.0785.70 25 OPM %6.266.16 -5.196.63 - PBDT1.860.94 98 5.055.21 -3 PBT1.580.67 136 3.964.14 -4 NP1.160.41 183 2.533.02 -16
First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

