Godrej Consumer reports high-single digit volume growth in Q1 FY25

Godrej Consumer Products said that despite the operating conditions in India continuing to remain soft in the quarter its India business performed well with high-single digit organic volume and mid-single digit value growth.

Indonesia business continues to consistently deliver strong performance with high-single digit volume growth and double-digit constant currency sales growth. However, the Indonesian currency has seen high depreciation leading to lower growth in Rs terms.

The GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) organic business is expected to see double-digit volume decline largely led by West Africa due to a high base in Q1 FY24 on account of appointment of a National Distributor giving a one-time sell-in benefit and some tough pricing decisions in Nigeria. There has been an additional impact driven by supply disruption in South Africa led by the shipping crisis.

The company said that as shared earlier, the currency in Nigeria continues to negatively impact its Rs sales performance. Despite this, it has grown EBITDA (reported) in Rs terms in strong double-digit.

At a consolidated level (organic), it expects flattish Rs sales, double-digit constant currency sales growth and double-digit EBITDA (reported) growth.

Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents.

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,893.21 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net profit to Rs 452.14 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 5.8% YoY to Rs 3,385.61 crore in Q4 FY24.

Reported growth will be double-digit in volume and high-single digit in value terms. The growth was broad-based across both Home Care and Personal Care. Demand in Household Insecticides had been soft for earlier parts of the quarter due to extreme heatwaves across the country.