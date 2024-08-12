Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.55% to Rs 6.04 croreNet profit of Trans India House Impex declined 29.41% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.55% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.0412.73 -53 OPM %7.282.28 -PBDT0.340.45 -24 PBT0.320.45 -29 NP0.240.34 -29
