Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 3.47% to 15.87.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 24,347 points or 0.08% to 24,347.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.47% to 15.87.

HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises and Voltas were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,360, a premium of 13 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,347 in the cash market.