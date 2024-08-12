Business Standard
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX jumped 3.47% to 15.87.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,360, a premium of 13 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,347 in the cash market.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.47% to 15.87.
HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises and Voltas were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

