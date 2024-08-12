Nifty settles below 24,350 mark; media shares decline

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 56.99 points or 0.07% to 79,648.92. The Nifty 50 index declined 20.50 points or 0.08% to 24,347. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.51%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The key equity benchmarks ended with minor losses on Monday amid Hindenburg's allegation against SEBI chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch. The Nifty traded slipped below 24,350 mark after hitting days high of 24,472.80 in mid-morning trade. Media, PSU bank and FMCG shares declined while Realty, consumer durables and Oil & gas shares advanced

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,946 shares rose and 2,122 shares fell. A total of 117 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Saraswati Saree Depot received 3,50,40,960 bids for shares as against 100,00,800 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:21 IST on Monday (12 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 3.50 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2024 and it will close on 14 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 152 to 160 per share.

Hindenburg's Fresh Allegations Against SEBI Chairperson

US short-seller Hindenburg Research has escalated its accusations against the Adani Group by targeting SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch. The short-seller alleges that the Buchs were involved in offshore funds linked to the Adani Group, suggesting a potential conflict of interest. These funds, according to Hindenburg, were instrumental in the alleged "money siphoning scandal."

The report has sparked a political uproar, with opposition parties demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter. They argue that the new allegations cast a shadow over Buch's meetings with Gautam Adani in 2022.

However, the Buchs have vehemently denied all charges, labeling them as a "character assassination" attempt. They claim their investments were made as private citizens and were unrelated to Madhabi Buch's role at SEBI.

The controversy has intensified the scrutiny on SEBI's handling of the Adani-Hindenburg matter, with both sides trading accusations and counter-accusations.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index declined 2.05% to 2,058.55. The index rallied 4.86% in the past four trading sessions.

Sun TV Network (down 10.71%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.96%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.84%), PVR Inox (down 1.76%) and TV18 Broadcast (down 1.24%,) Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.76%) and Dish TV India (down 0.2%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Consumer Care added 0.18%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.69% to Rs 37.12 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 46.22 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 8.97% YoY to Rs 245.93 crore during the quarter.

Jubilant Foodworks surged 8.08% after the companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 60.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 28.91 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 44.85% YoY to Rs 1,933.06 crore during the quarter.

Siemens rose 0.61% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 25.23% to Rs 530.60 crore in June 2024 quarter as against Rs 423.70 crore reported in the same period last year. Total revenue from operations increased 6.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,714.20 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth) fell 4.67%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.25 crore in Q1 FY25, up 62.86% as against Rs 24.72 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.28% to Rs 554.06 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 464.49 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Voltas soared 10.54% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 334.23 crore in Q1 FY25, significantly higher from Rs 129.29 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 increased 45.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,001.27 crore.

Inox Wind zoomed 19.98% after the company reported a consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) of Rs 47.17 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 64.88 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 83.18% year on year to Rs 638.81 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Bharat Dynamics slipped 6.22% after the missiles makers net profit dropped 82.74% to Rs 7.22 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 41.82 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 191.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter, down 35.79% from Rs 297.72 crore reported in same quarter previous fiscal.

Global Markets:

European and Asian stocks traded mostly higher on Monday, building on last week's rally as investor optimism grows over the potential for a softer U.S. economic landing. With a series of crucial inflation reports due this week, market focus is shifting towards monetary policy implications.

Chinese equities lagged behind regional peers, continuing to grapple with concerns about a domestic economic slowdown. A slew of quarterly earnings reports will also be closely watched in the coming days. Persistent worries about China's faltering economic recovery, particularly in light of recent weak data, continued to weigh on sentiment.

Japan's market was closed for a holiday, resulting in lower trading volumes in Asia. However, Nikkei futures indicated a positive opening.

U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday, erasing most of the weeks losses after a sharp sell-off on Monday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.47%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.51%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.13%.

Investor focus this week is on the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due out on Wednesday. The report will provide crucial clues about the Federal Reserves potential timeline for interest rate cuts. Market sentiment is divided between a 25 and 50 basis point reduction in September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News