Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's business sector output continues strong growth with 60.5 composite PMI in August

India's business sector output continues strong growth with 60.5 composite PMI in August

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
August data indicated a thirty-seventh consecutive monthly rise in private sector output across India, with the rate of expansion remaining substantial by historical standards.
The latest HSBC flash PMI survey, compiled by S&P Global, also highlighted a sharp upturn in new business intakes, solid job creation and upbeat expectations towards growth prospects. On the price front, there were softer increases in both input costs and selling prices.
The headline HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors stood at 60.5 in August, little changed from 60.7 in July and pointing to a sharp rate of expansion that was above its long-run trend level (54.6).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
There was a softer increase in manufacturing industry output and a fractionally stronger rise in activity across the service economy. Yet, the former led the upturn.
The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI a single-figure snapshot of factory business conditions calculated from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases slipped from 58.1 in July to a three-month low of 57.9 in August.
The latest reading was nevertheless above the historical average (54.0) and signaled a strong improvement in the health of the sector.
Goods producers reported the first decline in outstanding business volumes in just under a year, while service providers indicated a thirty-second consecutive monthly rise. The pace of accumulation was mild among the latter, and the weakest since February.
The HSBC Flash India Services PMI rose to 60.4 in August from 60.3 in July.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

LIVE news: Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

nse stock exchange stock market

F&O Insights: IPCA, Divis Lab see bullish bets; 24,700 the key for Nifty

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

Delhi docs' indefinite protest continues for 11th day with no end in sight

Jitin Sharma

Jitin Sharma's Vision for KR Autotech: Redefining Design, Manufacturing &testing through Cutting-Edge Technologies

equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty, broader markets hold steady; Realty, health, pharma drag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon