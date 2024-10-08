Business Standard
Transformers and Rectifiers hits the roof after strong Q2 outcomes

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 672.15 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 45.25 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 1.61 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 79.55% to Rs 461.54 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 257.06 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The companys profit before tax soared to Rs 64.09 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 3.01 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA soared 290.41% to Rs 80.97 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 20.74 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 17.11% in Q2 FY25 as against 8.04% reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

 

During the quarter, the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,031 crore, while the unexecuted order book currently stands at Rs 3,500 crore.

On half year basis the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 65.34 crore in H1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 11 crore recorded in H1 FY24. The companys revenue surged 89.88% to Rs 783.54 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 412.63 crore recorded in H1 FY24.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

