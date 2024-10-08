Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks tumble after household spending data

Japanese stocks tumble after household spending data

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets tumbled as better-than-expected Japanese household spending data lifted demand for yen and dampened exporters' shares.

The Nikkei average dropped 1 percent to 38,937.54, snapping a three-day winning streak. The broader Topix index settled 1.47 percent lower at 2,699.15. Technology startup investor SoftBank Group fell 1.9 percent to drag the Nikkei index the most.

Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.804 trillion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Imports were up 1.3 percent on year to 8.766 trillion yen, while imports climbed an annual 6.2 percent to 8.388 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 377.9 billion yen.

 

The capital account showed a deficit of 24.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 4.187 trillion yen.

The average of household spending was down 1.9 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday - coming in at 297,487 yen.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 574,334 yen, up 2.0 percent on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Haryana election results LIVE: BJP set to retain Haryana, big jolt to Congress

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Haryana elections: CM Nayab Saini wins from Ladwa; BJP set for hattrick

BJP, BJP Workers

Election results LIVE: BJP returns for third straight term in Haryana; Omar Abdullah to be J&K CM

Hezbollah, Middle East, Israel, Lebanon

More Israelis will be displaced as militants extend rocket fire: Hezbollah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon