Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers appoints Mukul Srivastava as CEO

Transformers & Rectifiers appoints Mukul Srivastava as CEO

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said that its board has approved the appointment of Mukul Srivastava as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 08 July 2025.

Mukul Srivastava is a seasoned professional with over 3 decades of rich experience in Executive Leadership, P&L management, and driving growth across multi-products. He has worked extensively in the Electrical Industry, particularly in the Transformers and Switchgear segments.

Mukul Srivastava expertise spans across Power and Distribution Transformers, Instrument Transformers, Condenser Bushings, Vacuum Circuit Breakers, Ring Main Units, Unitized Sub Stations, Gas Insulated Switchgears, and Numerical Relays. He joins us from CG Power & Industrial Solutions.

 

Gujarat-based Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is engaged in manufacturing of transformers and reactors in India. It erves a wide range of sectors, including power generation, transmission and distribution, railways, renewable energy, infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, etc.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 125% to Rs 94.17 crore on a 32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 676.48 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers shed 0.86% to Rs 484.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Titan Company reports Q1 performance with 18% growth in Jewellery segment

Titan Company reports Q1 performance with 18% growth in Jewellery segment

TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 6,530 equity shares under ESOP

TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 6,530 equity shares under ESOP

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Benchmarks turn rangebound; media shares tumble

Benchmarks turn rangebound; media shares tumble

Rajesh Power Services jumps on securing Rs 220-cr order from MGVCL

Rajesh Power Services jumps on securing Rs 220-cr order from MGVCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon