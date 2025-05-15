Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 11.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 1178.80 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 11.85% to Rs 114.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 1178.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1078.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.59% to Rs 412.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 4491.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4024.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1178.801078.90 9 4491.804024.20 12 OPM %10.3210.14 -10.2710.20 - PBDT156.40141.90 10 577.20518.90 11 PBT127.20108.50 17 459.40390.50 18 NP114.20102.10 12 412.50350.80 18
