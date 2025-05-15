Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 146.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 6456.34 croreNet profit of Torrent Power rose 146.27% to Rs 1059.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 430.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 6456.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6528.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.02% to Rs 2988.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1833.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 29165.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27183.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6456.346528.58 -1 29165.2627183.21 7 OPM %17.5116.99 -18.2016.77 - PBDT1008.48972.33 4 4749.703960.10 20 PBT619.35617.31 0 3252.582582.60 26 NP1059.57430.24 146 2988.501833.23 63
