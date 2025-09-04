Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trent announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Netria Property Holdings

Trent announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Netria Property Holdings

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Trent announced that Nahar Retail Trading, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary named Netria Property Holdings on 4 September 2025.

Netria Property Holdings has been incorporated with the primary objects to invest and deploy funds of the Company, together with any borrowed monies, in the acquisition, purchase, development, construction, leasing, sale or otherwise dealing in real estate properties.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

