Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 41.45% to Rs 492.58 crore

Net Loss of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reported to Rs 32.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 59.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.45% to Rs 492.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 348.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales492.58348.24 41 OPM %11.490.57 -PBDT15.70-32.75 LP PBT-32.79-59.22 45 NP-32.79-59.22 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

