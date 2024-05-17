Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TVS Motor Company launches new Black Edition of TVS Apache RTR 160 series

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
TVS Motor Company launched A Blaze of Black' Dark Edition variant of the TVS Apache 160 series motorcycles, namely the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V. The Apache RTR 160 4V is India's most powerful 160cc oil cooled motorcycle putting out 17.6 PS @ 9250 power. Both motorcycles come with best-in-segment performance features including three ride modes, digital LCD cluster, LED headlamp and taillamp and GTT. The segment first ride modes are a combination of engine and ABS mode to give 3 modes Sport, Urban and Rain which are engineered for different riding environments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon