Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 19.78% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 97.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.97.9088.74385.53336.737.697.738.418.059.007.7038.0030.517.866.5933.5325.986.485.4127.3120.77