Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 33.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.38% to Rs 6714.01 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.34% to Rs 1574.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1341.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 21889.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20281.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 33.17% to Rs 478.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 6714.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5719.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6714.015719.8321889.2320281.576.806.556.186.15629.35501.932074.851741.60624.96496.092053.911719.28478.40359.251574.471341.75