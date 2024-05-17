Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 144.26 crore
Net Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 26.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 144.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 73.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 534.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 483.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales144.26135.36 7 534.91483.81 11 OPM %-15.59-4.44 --10.13-3.05 - PBDT-22.02-6.44 -242 -59.01-23.44 -152 PBT-26.42-9.62 -175 -73.85-36.15 -104 NP-26.42-9.62 -175 -73.85-36.15 -104
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shalimar Wires Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shalimar Productions standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 17.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices rise for 2nd day, Nifty ends above 22,450, M&amp;M spurts 6%

20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon