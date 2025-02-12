Business Standard

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Typhoon Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %016.67 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

