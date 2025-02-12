Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 64.09 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 47.37% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 64.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales64.0959.66 7 OPM %4.674.98 -PBDT2.471.82 36 PBT1.871.16 61 NP1.400.95 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 132.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 132.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.71 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.71 crore in the December 2024 quarter

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 138.36% in the December 2024 quarter

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 138.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon