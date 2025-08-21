Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujaas Energy's board to mull bonus issue on 26 August

Ujaas Energy's board to mull bonus issue on 26 August

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Ujaas Energy said that its board is scheduled to meet on 26 August 2025 to consider the bonus issue.

The meeting will also decide the date, time & venue for the companys 26th Annual General Meeting and approve the AGM notice.

Ujaas Energy is engaged in generation of solar power and manufacturing, sales and services of solar power plants / projects and manufacturing and sales of electric vehicle. The companys consolidated net profit declined 34.8% to Rs 2.49 crore on 57.9% fall in net sales to Rs 2.65 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The stock ended unchanged at Rs 352.70 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

