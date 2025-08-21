Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering incorporates new subsidiary - Bondada Dynamics

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

To focus on defence technologies

Bondada Engineering has incorporated a subsidiary under the name Bondada Dynamics.

The newly incorporated subsidiary will serve as a dedicated vehicle for the Company's entry into the defence sector, an area of immense strategic relevance and opportunity. With the Government of India's continuing thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) and the Make in India initiative in the defence and aerospace domain, the Company firmly believes that the establishment of this subsidiary will enable it to actively participate in indigenisation, cutting-edge technology development, and high value engineering projects in the defence sector.

Sensex climbs 222 pts; Nifty trades tad above 25,100 level

Sammaan Capital approves bond issuance of USD 300 million

IndusInd Bank inks MoU with NSIC for extending credit to strengthen credit access for MSMEs

Hexaware Tech jumps after broker initiates 'buy'

Transrail Lighting gains on securing Rs 837 crore orders in domestic & international markets

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

