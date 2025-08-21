Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements zooms after promoter launches OFS for 2.01 crore shares

India Cements zooms after promoter launches OFS for 2.01 crore shares

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

India Cements surged 7.86% to Rs 399.10 after its promoter, UltraTech Cement, announced an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to 6.49% stake in the company.

UltraTech Cement, the promoter of India Cements, will sell up to 2.01 crore equity shares representing 6.49% of the companys equity through an Offer for Sale (OFS) on stock exchanges.

UltraTech Cement held 25.25 crore shares or 81.49% stake in India Cements as on 30 June 2025.

The share sale will be conducted in line with SEBIs OFS guidelines on BSE and NSE through the separate OFS window.

For non-retail investors, the offer opens on August 21, 2025 (T day), while retail investors can participate on August 22, 2025 (T+1 day). Non-retail investors will have the option to carry forward their unallotted bids to the second day for potential allocation from the retail portion.

 

Also Read

Business Standard Infra

BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: India's logistics cost set for sharp reduction, says Nitin Gadkari

Stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: BSE, CDSL, Angel One sink as Sebi mulls F&O expiry tweak; Sensex, Nifty in green

IPO, Initial public offerings

Anlon Healthcare sets IPO price band at ₹86-91, opens Aug 26: Check details

B Sudarshan Reddy with Sonia, Rahul, Kharge

B Sudarshan Reddy files V-P nomination in presence of Sonia, Rahul, Kharge

Om Birla, Om, Birla

LS adjourned sine die, Om Birla cites disruptions for low productivity

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 368 per share, marking an 0.54% discount to Tuesdays closing price of Rs 370 on the BSE.

By 01:50 p.m. on T-1 Day, the OFS received subscriptions for 12.29% of the base non-retail offer size (1.81 crore shares). A total of 22,24,293 bids for the shares on sale were received.

India Cements business is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 58.47 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose marginally by 0.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,024.74 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bondada Engineering incorporates new subsidiary - Bondada Dynamics

Bondada Engineering incorporates new subsidiary - Bondada Dynamics

Sensex climbs 222 pts; Nifty trades tad above 25,100 level

Sensex climbs 222 pts; Nifty trades tad above 25,100 level

Sammaan Capital approves bond issuance of USD 300 million

Sammaan Capital approves bond issuance of USD 300 million

IndusInd Bank inks MoU with NSIC for extending credit to strengthen credit access for MSMEs

IndusInd Bank inks MoU with NSIC for extending credit to strengthen credit access for MSMEs

Hexaware Tech jumps after broker initiates 'buy'

Hexaware Tech jumps after broker initiates 'buy'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon