Ujjivan Small Finance Bank allots 141.27 cr equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
The Board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has allotted 1,41,27,02,033 fully paid equity shares of Rs.10/- each of Bank to the eligible shareholders of the erstwhile Ujjivan Financial Services pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation.
Consequent to the allotment of the shares on 06 May 2024, the paid-up equity capital of the Bank is revised from Rs. 19,59,12,98,840 to Rs. 19,31,79,51,170.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:13 PM IST