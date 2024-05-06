Ujjivan Small Finance Bank allots 141.27 cr equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

Consequent to the allotment of the shares on 06 May 2024, the paid-up equity capital of the Bank is revised from Rs. 19,59,12,98,840 to Rs. 19,31,79,51,170.

The Board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has allotted 1,41,27,02,033 fully paid equity shares of Rs.10/- each of Bank to the eligible shareholders of the erstwhile Ujjivan Financial Services pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation.