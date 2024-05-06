Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 42.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.11% to Rs 75.42 croreNet profit of Moschip Technologies declined 42.76% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.87% to Rs 9.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.17% to Rs 293.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
