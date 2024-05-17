Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 93.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.58% to Rs 5189.34 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1.59% to Rs 2229.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2194.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.64% to Rs 18869.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15904.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 93.24% to Rs 54.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 808.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.58% to Rs 5189.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4268.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.