Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 93.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 21.58% to Rs 5189.34 crore
Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 93.24% to Rs 54.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 808.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.58% to Rs 5189.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4268.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.59% to Rs 2229.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2194.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.64% to Rs 18869.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15904.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income5189.344268.25 22 18869.6215904.70 19 OPM %32.6352.20 -49.4044.45 - PBDT64.161060.88 -94 2942.912892.99 2 PBT64.161060.88 -94 2942.912892.99 2 NP54.63808.29 -93 2229.562194.64 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon