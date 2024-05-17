Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 25.69 crore
Net loss of Cosmo Ferrites reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 97.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.6923.94 7 97.76107.31 -9 OPM %6.626.22 -7.359.26 - PBDT0.591.35 -56 2.557.05 -64 PBT-0.640.24 PL -2.313.15 PL NP-0.520.15 PL -1.982.42 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 51.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 75.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 93.24% in the March 2024 quarter

UR Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Varroc Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 64.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 47.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 298.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon