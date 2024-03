Powered by Capital Market - Live News

UltraTech Cement has entered into (i) Energy Supply Agreement and (ii) Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to acquire 26% equity shares of M/s O2 Renewable Energy XXII, a company engaged in generation and transmission of renewable energy. The acquisition is for the purposes of meeting the Company's green energy needs, optimising energy cost and complying with regulatory requirements related to captive power consumption under electricity laws.