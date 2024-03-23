Sensex (    %)
                             
Ultratech commisions 1 MTPA cement capacity at Roorkee-based unit

Image

Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Ultratech Cement said that it has commissioned 1 million ton per annum (MTPA) brownfield cement capacity at Roorkee, Uttarakhand taking the unit's capacity to 2.1 MTPA.
The aforementioned newly commissioned capacity forms part of the 22.6 MTPA capacity expansion plan that was announced in June 2022.
With this commissioning, the companys total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands augmented to 138.39 MTPA, Ultratech said in a statement.
UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 138.39 MTPA.
The company reported 67.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.78 crore on 7.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 16,739.97 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.82% to end at Rs 9686.55 on the BSE on Friday.
First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

