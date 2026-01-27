Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 14.75 crore

Net profit of Umiya Buildcon declined 44.93% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 14.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.7512.1432.0745.062.343.561.472.781.142.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News