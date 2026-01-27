Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 37.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 5112.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 37.91% to Rs 384.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 278.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 5112.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4443.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5112.004443.5614.1012.71722.06558.41562.77408.09384.61278.88

