Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs fourth Pre-Budget Consultation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs fourth Pre-Budget Consultation

Image

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the fourth Pre-Budget Consultation meeting on Thursday with stakeholders and experts from the export, trade, and industry sectors in preparation for the Union Budget 2025-26. The Ministry of Finance, in a social media post, stated that Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs chaired the fourth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders and experts from export, trade and industry sectors in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Secretary of DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management), and Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

