Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR tanks to 85.74 per US dollar as year end slide extends

INR tanks to 85.74 per US dollar as year end slide extends

Image

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Indian Rupee has slumped today, adding to recent set of losses as US dollar stayed supported in thin trades overseas while worries over a tepid local economic undertone and falling forex reserves hurt the INR. INR tested a fresh all-time low of 85.74 per US dollar and currently quotes down 38 paise at 85.65 per US dollar. Market is also waiting for the month end data on core sector and government finances. The local currency has also been hurt due to typical spike in demand for the US currency from importers for month-end. INR fell even as the NIFTY50 index hit a one week high above 23900 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garware Technical gains on BSE nod for 4:1 bonus issue

Garware Technical gains on BSE nod for 4:1 bonus issue

Shilpa Medicare gets GMP approval for Hyderabad facilities

Shilpa Medicare gets GMP approval for Hyderabad facilities

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO ends with 175.31x subscription

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO ends with 175.31x subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon